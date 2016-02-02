See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Eric Pagenkopf, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Pagenkopf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Dr. Pagenkopf works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Fresno, CA with other offices in McKinney, TX and Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Orthopaedic Associates (Fresno Location)
    7235 N 1st St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-2600
  2. 2
    Healthtexas Provider Network
    5220 W University Dr Ste 220, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5220
  3. 3
    Dr Joshi
    3506 21st St Ste 203, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 725-4818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Pagenkopf, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881762896
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University Northridge
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Pagenkopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagenkopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pagenkopf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pagenkopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pagenkopf has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagenkopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagenkopf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagenkopf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagenkopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagenkopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

