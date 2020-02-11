See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Eric Packwood, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Packwood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Packwood works at Pediatric Eye Specialists in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Eye Specialists
    321 S Henderson St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 529-9949
  2. 2
    Specialeyes Optical LLC
    105 River Oaks Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 529-9949
  3. 3
    Cook Children's Medical Center
    801 7th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 885-4499
  4. 4
    Ameripath Pat 501a Corporation
    2001 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 877-4777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Exotropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 11, 2020
    Always wonderful
    About Dr. Eric Packwood, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Spanish
    1366414773
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Packwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Packwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Packwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Packwood has seen patients for Exotropia and Esotropia, and more.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Packwood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Packwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Packwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

