Dr. Orzeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Orzeck, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Orzeck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Orzeck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amer Al'karadsheh10837 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (832) 649-4386
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orzeck?
Supeburb
About Dr. Eric Orzeck, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356342406
Education & Certifications
- Univ TX Hlth Sci Ctr
- Univ Va Mc
- Univ Ia Hosps
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orzeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orzeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orzeck works at
Dr. Orzeck speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Orzeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orzeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orzeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orzeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.