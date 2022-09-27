See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Eric Orzeck, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (15)
57 years of experience
Dr. Eric Orzeck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

Dr. Orzeck works at Endocrine Center in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amer Al'karadsheh
    10837 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 649-4386

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Hypogonadism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Hypogonadism

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 27, 2022
    Supeburb
    Julie yanta — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Orzeck, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356342406
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ TX Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    • Univ Va Mc
    Internship
    • Univ Ia Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
