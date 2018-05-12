Overview

Dr. Eric Orth, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Orth works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.