Dr. Eric Oristian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Oristian works at Eric A Oristian MD in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.