Dr. Eric Oristian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oristian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Oristian, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Oristian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Eric A Oristian MD4701 Randolph Rd Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 942-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oristian?
Dr. Orisitian and his staff are absolutely amazing. I was diagnosed with breast cancer and Dr. Oristian performed my surgery. He is an excellent surgeon so I had excellent results. But his humanity is what makes him (and his staff) extraordinary. Everyone there is so kind, compassionate, and extremely patient. I felt comfortable in their care throughout the entire process. They were never too busy to answer questions and I felt very taken care of.
About Dr. Eric Oristian, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1154301380
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oristian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oristian accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oristian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oristian has seen patients for Breast Lump, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oristian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Oristian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oristian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oristian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oristian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.