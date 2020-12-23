See All General Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Eric Oristian, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Oristian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Oristian works at Eric A Oristian MD in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric A Oristian MD
    4701 Randolph Rd Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-4080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lump
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Dr. Orisitian and his staff are absolutely amazing. I was diagnosed with breast cancer and Dr. Oristian performed my surgery. He is an excellent surgeon so I had excellent results. But his humanity is what makes him (and his staff) extraordinary. Everyone there is so kind, compassionate, and extremely patient. I felt comfortable in their care throughout the entire process. They were never too busy to answer questions and I felt very taken care of.
    Jennifer Coken — Dec 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Oristian, MD
    About Dr. Eric Oristian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154301380
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Oristian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oristian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oristian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oristian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oristian works at Eric A Oristian MD in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Oristian’s profile.

    Dr. Oristian has seen patients for Breast Lump, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oristian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Oristian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oristian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oristian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oristian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

