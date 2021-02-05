Overview

Dr. Eric Ordinario, DO is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, Floyd Medical Center, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Lake Butler Hospital.



Dr. Ordinario works at Jennifer Glock, LMFT in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.