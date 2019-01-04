Dr. Eric O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric O'Neill, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric O'Neill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1000 W State Highway 6 Ste 500, Woodway, TX 76712 Directions (254) 741-6832
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing but great things to say about Dr. O'Neil and his staff. I had octoplasty surgery in June and couldn't be more happy. A perfect job and a great staff. Thank you so much for making me feel better about myself, even if no one else has noticed...I notice and I love it.
About Dr. Eric O'Neill, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780794446
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
