Dr. Eric R Oliver, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric R Oliver, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Carilion Children's Pediatric Otolaryngology & Audiology4348 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 769-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had almost TOTALLY lost my hearing in my right ear in a matter of months. I was referred to Dr. Oliver and he determined through a CT scan that my third ear bone (Stapes) had become fixed and wasn't moving. The condition is called Otosclerosis. He operated and performed a stapedectomy and removed the stapes bone and replaced it with a micro prosthesis. HE CHANGED MY LIFE FOREVER!!! My hearing is restored and I will forever be grateful for Dr. Oliver! Many THANKS to him and his staff!
About Dr. Eric R Oliver, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
