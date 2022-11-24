Dr. Eric Ogden-Wolgemuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogden-Wolgemuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Ogden-Wolgemuth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Ogden-Wolgemuth, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side215 E 85TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Such a wonderful doctor! Would highly recommend!
- Obesity Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235159955
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|NY Hosp-Cornell U MC
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
