See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Eric Odessey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eric Odessey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Odessey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Odessey works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Comprehensive Specialty Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Myla Bennett, MD
Dr. Myla Bennett, MD
10 (57)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Morris, MD
Dr. Jason Morris, MD
8 (22)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Glenlake
    20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 677-6075
  2. 2
    20 Glenlake Pkway Kaiser Perman Ctr, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 365-0966
  3. 3
    3495 Piedmont Rd 9 Piedmont Ctr, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 365-0966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Birthmark
Breast Lift Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Birthmark
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Odessey?

Apr 16, 2022
I definitely recommend Dr. Odessey. He listened what I wanted to achieve and added his option as to what I should avoid (which I appreciated). I think he did a great job. My TT scar is very light and not raised at all. My massage therapist said it was the best TT scar she has seen. I've also had a breast lift and lipo with him. I am writing this review because I was reluctant to used him until I found a few reviews on him. The reviews are important, at least to me. So, IMO you are in very good hands with Dr. Odessey.
Lori S — Apr 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eric Odessey, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Odessey, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Odessey to family and friends

Dr. Odessey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Odessey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Odessey, MD.

About Dr. Eric Odessey, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811143316
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
Residency
Medical Education
  • Emory University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Odessey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odessey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Odessey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Odessey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Odessey works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Comprehensive Specialty Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Odessey’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Odessey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odessey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odessey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odessey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Eric Odessey, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.