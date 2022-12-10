Overview

Dr. Eric Oberlander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, North Oaks Medical Center, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Oberlander works at The NeuroMedical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.