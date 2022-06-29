Dr. Eric Novack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Novack, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Novack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Novack works at
Locations
OrthoArizona - Deer Valley2902 W Agua Fria Fwy Ste 1090, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 398-8079Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I broke my arm at 60 years old requiring surgery. Dr. Novack had to put 3 plates in my arm and said I might not be able to get full use of it again. He was very attentive to my situation, he and staff answered questions and were courteous at all times. Dr. Novack or his staff saw me as scheduled - they did not overbook or make people wait in the lobby for long periods of time unless he had an emergency to deal with at a hospital - and that was only once in my case. He and his staff had a great sense of humor. I am able to use my arm and get by in life. I highly recommend him and his practice.
About Dr. Eric Novack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003881442
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of Washington Hospitals
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Brown Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Novack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novack works at
Dr. Novack has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Novack speaks Spanish.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Novack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.