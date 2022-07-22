Overview

Dr. Eric Norton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Norton works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Family & Internal Medicine - Reidville Road in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.