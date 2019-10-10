See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Eric Nordstrom, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Nordstrom, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Nordstrom works at Alaska Center for Oral and Facial Surgery in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Center for Oral and Facial Surgery
    3909 Arctic Blvd Ste 404, Anchorage, AK 99503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5025
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair
Corrective Jaw Surgery
Anesthesia
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair
Corrective Jaw Surgery

Treatment frequency



Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Corrective Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentoalveolar Clefts Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 10, 2019
Dr Nordstorm and staff were thoroughly professional but kind and upbeat. They explained all treatment options in detail (including cost) before starting treatment. They worked with me with paying for procedure. My extraction and implant procedure went much more quickly and smoothly than I anticipated. I would (and have) recommend this office.
— Oct 10, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eric Nordstrom, MD
About Dr. Eric Nordstrom, MD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316954670
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Oregon Health and Sciences University|Oregon Health Science University Program
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Nordstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nordstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nordstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nordstrom works at Alaska Center for Oral and Facial Surgery in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Nordstrom’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordstrom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nordstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nordstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

