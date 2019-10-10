Dr. Eric Nordstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Nordstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Nordstrom, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Nordstrom works at
Locations
Alaska Center for Oral and Facial Surgery3909 Arctic Blvd Ste 404, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 931-5025Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nordstorm and staff were thoroughly professional but kind and upbeat. They explained all treatment options in detail (including cost) before starting treatment. They worked with me with paying for procedure. My extraction and implant procedure went much more quickly and smoothly than I anticipated. I would (and have) recommend this office.
About Dr. Eric Nordstrom, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1316954670
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health and Sciences University|Oregon Health Science University Program
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Nordstrom works at
