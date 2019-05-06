Dr. Eric Nordin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nordin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Nordin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Nordin, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Prudent Healthcare Services LLC5900 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 277-9371
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nordin is a wonderful Dr. He’s caring, attentive, and always finds room to see you in his busy schedule. He also has a great sense of humor and doesn’t rush you out the door. Ive been seeing him for three years and I’ve been very happy. My father has also been seeing him and found that my father had a heart attack at some point in the last year. He had a stint put in found out his artery was 95% blocked. He probably saved my dad from another attack. Thanks Dr. Nodding.
About Dr. Eric Nordin, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053420612
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nordin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nordin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nordin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nordin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nordin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nordin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nordin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.