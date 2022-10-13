See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.

Dr. Nicholson works at Center for Therapeutic Change LLC in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Therapeutic Change LLC
    16 RIVER ST, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 838-8168

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholson?

    Oct 13, 2022
    Dr. Nicholson is compassionate, empathetic and truly dedicates his time to you. He actively works with you and is not afraid to delve into grit and grime of overcoming and learning how to better navigate and manage your mental health. What may have felt like a diagnosis that would forever define you will prove to become an afterthought that is much less daunting. Dr. Nicholson, much like a teacher, provides the necessary tools that'll allow you to approach your difficulties with confidence. Dr. Nicholson is proactive and every minute of your session is spent doing quality work. He is dedicated to his patient and it shows that he truly wants for his patient to be successful and to live a happy life. Dr. Nicholson is immersed in the healthcare field and keeps up to date with new research, panels and findings. He is a dedicated psychiatrist and you will benefit in working with him.
    — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nicholson to family and friends

    Dr. Nicholson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nicholson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356779748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Maryland Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Maryland Med System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson works at Center for Therapeutic Change LLC in Norwalk, CT. View the full address on Dr. Nicholson’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Nicholson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.