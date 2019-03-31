Dr. Eric Nicely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Nicely, MD
Dr. Eric Nicely, MD is an Urology Specialist in Powell, TN.
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 230, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 637-9131
Tennessee Urology Associates9330 Park West Blvd Ste 308, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 938-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nicely is great. He explains everything thoroughly and what options are available for your health issues. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Eric Nicely, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1043210164
- Urology
Dr. Nicely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicely accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicely works at
Dr. Nicely has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicely.
