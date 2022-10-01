Overview

Dr. Eric Newsom, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Newsom works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.