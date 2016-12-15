Dr. Eric Newgent, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newgent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Newgent, DO
Overview
Dr. Eric Newgent, DO is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea East Mason Health Center3021 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 405-1420
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was unhappy with my prior sleep dr because I didn't feel like I was getting any better. I went with my mother to Dr Newgent and was impressed with his care of her, so I decided to switch to him. After my first visit with him, I finally felt like I was getting somewhere! He spent quite a bit of time with me, explained everything very clearly and in term I could understand ... I left his office feeling like I had some answers and that I had found a doctor that cares about his patients.
About Dr. Eric Newgent, DO
- Occupational Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Newgent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newgent accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newgent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Newgent. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newgent.
