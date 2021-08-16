Dr. Eric Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Nelson, MD
Dr. Eric Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Minnesota Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Specialists6405 France Ave S Ste W460, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 925-4161
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
I’m very happy with how my eye surgery turned out. Dr Nelson has a very reassuring demeanor and is a very trustworthy surgeon. I would highly recommend him for upper and lower lid surgery.
About Dr. Eric Nelson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
- University Of Southern California School Of Med
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
