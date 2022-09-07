Dr. Eric Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND RAPIDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Eric R. Nelson MD PC3101 Clearwater Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 776-1004
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a trigger finger for 30 years. Several of my friends told me to go to Dr. Eric Nelson in Prescott. I live in Phoenix which is 100 miles away. The drive was certainly worth it. Dr. Nelson has a simple almost painless procedure to fix a trigger finer in about 15 minutes! I would recommend him to anyone if you have a trigger finger. Richard Canfield
About Dr. Eric Nelson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GRAND RAPIDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.