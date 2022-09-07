Overview

Dr. Eric Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND RAPIDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Eric R. Nelson MD PC in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.