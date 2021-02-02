Dr. Eric Nash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Nash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Nash, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. Nash works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Optical Inc18401 Murdock Cir Unit A, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 627-4785
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nash?
I had two Cataract surgeries and Dr. Nash and his staff have been professional compassionate and friendly and so helpful and best of all my site is excellent now I can’t thank all of you enough. They are the best.
About Dr. Eric Nash, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1790707024
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nash works at
Dr. Nash has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.