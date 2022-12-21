Dr. Eric Nash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Nash, MD
Dr. Eric Nash, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
FCPP ENT / Otorhinolaryngology1541 Florida Ave Ste 304, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-3388
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Exclusive Healthcare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nash “knows his stuff!”
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538124250
- National Institutes Of Health-Nidcd
- UC Irvine
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
