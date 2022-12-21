Overview

Dr. Eric Nash, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nash works at Greater Modesto Medical Surgical Associates in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.