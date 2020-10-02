Dr. Eric Naasz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naasz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Naasz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Naasz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Naasz works at
Locations
-
1
Eric B. Naasz, DPM704 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832 Directions (714) 525-0225Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- SCAN Health Plan
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naasz?
I am really surprised to see these negative reviews, to the point I’m wondering if I had a visit with a different Dr. Eric Naasz. I have been a patient for a couple of months, referred to him by my family doctor to treat a foot injury and old ankle injury that needed a specialist. I have found everyone on his staff incredibly friendly and kind. I’m about 10+ office visits in and I’ve never waited more than 10 minutes to see the doctor. He is quick & efficient in his time with his patients, I have never felt rushed or pushed out; in fact, he’s been very informative with the many questions I hit him with. No issues with insurance billing, co-pays, prescriptions, etc. His staff represents his office well, friendly, efficient, effective. I am very happy with the care and treatment (two surgical procedures and several office visits) I’ve received with Dr. Eric Naasz, I would certainly recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Eric Naasz, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609038264
Education & Certifications
- Russia Ilizarov Scientific Center For Restorative Traumatology and Orthopaedics
- Greater Los Angeles Veterans Administration/ Olive-View UCLA
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- UC Irvine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naasz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naasz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naasz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naasz works at
Dr. Naasz speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Naasz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naasz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naasz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naasz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.