Overview

Dr. Eric Munro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Munro works at UCLA Health Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.