Dr. Eric Munn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Munn, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Munn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Munn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 226-7000
-
2
Rheumatology16519 S Route 59 Ste D, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 268-0200
-
3
Duly Health and Care - Rheumatology1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 304, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 268-0200
-
4
Rheumatology25 N Winfield Rd # 405, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 268-0200
-
5
Plainfield Office15724 S Route 59 Ste 102, Plainfield, IL 60544 Directions (630) 861-6530
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munn?
Dr. Munn was wonderful. He spent so much time with me during my initial visit. He answered all of my questions in a calm, professional manner, putting me at ease.
About Dr. Eric Munn, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1659336063
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall/USAF Med Ctr
- Keesler Afb Keesler Med Center
- Keesler Med Center
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munn works at
Dr. Munn has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Munn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.