Dr. Eric Munn, MD

Rheumatology
2.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Munn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Munn works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL, Naperville, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 226-7000
  2. 2
    Rheumatology
    16519 S Route 59 Ste D, Plainfield, IL 60586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 268-0200
  3. 3
    Duly Health and Care - Rheumatology
    1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 304, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 268-0200
  4. 4
    Rheumatology
    25 N Winfield Rd # 405, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 268-0200
  5. 5
    Plainfield Office
    15724 S Route 59 Ste 102, Plainfield, IL 60544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 861-6530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Gout
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Gout

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr. Munn was wonderful. He spent so much time with me during my initial visit. He answered all of my questions in a calm, professional manner, putting me at ease.
    JMJ — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Munn, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659336063
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall/USAF Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Keesler Afb Keesler Med Center
    Internship
    • Keesler Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Munn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munn has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Munn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

