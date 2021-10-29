Dr. Eric Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Mueller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Mueller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Arthritis Northwest105 W 8th Ave Ste 6080, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mueller and his staff are wonderful. Very experienced and efficient!
About Dr. Eric Mueller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912017203
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
