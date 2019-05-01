Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Mueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Mueller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
Mueller Mental Health13487 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247 Directions (210) 545-3113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Mueller! He is very patient listens to what you have to say. He doesn’t overprescribe, if you feel a medication is not working, he will work with you to find the best results. And the comment about the cancellation fee is a little absurd. He gives you 24 hours to cancel before he charges a fee and if it’s an emergency, that you have to cancel the day of, he will work with you.
About Dr. Eric Mueller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043398381
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.