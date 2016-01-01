Dr. Eric Muca, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Muca, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Muca, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, ME. They graduated from Des Moines University Osteopathic and Podiatric Medicine 3200 Grand Avenue Des Moines Iowa and is affiliated with Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Muca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Podiatry Care of Maine1250 Forest Ave Ste 303, Portland, ME 04103 Directions (207) 772-8962
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muca?
About Dr. Eric Muca, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Albanian
- 1558330217
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Health Alliance, Cambridge Massachusetts, Harvard Medical School Affiliated Surgical Residency
- Des Moines University Osteopathic and Podiatric Medicine 3200 Grand Avenue Des Moines Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muca works at
Dr. Muca speaks Albanian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Muca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.