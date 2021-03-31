Dr. Eric Moum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Moum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Moum, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Moum Dermatology2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 280, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 735-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
Successful visit. Well organized office staff. On time appointment. Doctor knowledgeable, caring, thorough, gave clear instructions as to home care of problem. Prescriptions sent to pharmacy efficiently and quickly. Convenient appointment made for follow-up visit.
About Dr. Eric Moum, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- National Naval Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Northwestern University
- Dermatology
