Dr. Eric Moum, MD

Dermatology
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Moum, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Moum works at Moum Dermatology in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Moum Dermatology
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 280, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 735-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Excessive Sweating
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Skin Infections
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Successful visit. Well organized office staff. On time appointment. Doctor knowledgeable, caring, thorough, gave clear instructions as to home care of problem. Prescriptions sent to pharmacy efficiently and quickly. Convenient appointment made for follow-up visit.
    ILB — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Moum, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689789802
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Med Center
    • National Naval Med Center
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Northwestern University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Moum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moum works at Moum Dermatology in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Moum’s profile.

    Dr. Moum has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Moum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

