Overview

Dr. Eric Moum, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Moum works at Moum Dermatology in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.