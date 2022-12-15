See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Eric Morton, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Morton, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Morton works at Cape Care for Women in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cape Care for Women
    211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

  Saint Francis Medical Center

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    Medicaid of Arkansas
    Medicaid of Illinois
    Medicaid of Kentucky
    Medicaid of Missouri
    Medicaid of Tennessee
    Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    UnitedHealth Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 15, 2022
    There is absolutely no bad words to say! Dr. Morton and his team are absolutely wonderful! During my surgery when I had miscarried my son, he kept my family updated the entire time and was very caring and sensitive with the situation. I decided to switch and have him be my gyno and that was the best decision I ever made! Him and his team have been working with me all year with medication and IUI's trying to give my husband and I the family we've been hoping and praying for. We did get pregnant a few months back, but unfortunately that was a chemical pregnancy. He has done nothing but be a tremendous doctor and give me positive and encouraging words. Super sad that he's retiring! Going to miss him! If he were to ever decide to come back, I'd definitely want him as my doctor again! Thank you for always doing your best! You're going to be missed!
    Mariah Rodgers — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Morton, DO

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    28 years of experience
    English
    1841292216
    Education & Certifications

    Metropolitan Hospital
    Clarion Hospital
    Medical Education
    KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Morton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Morton works at Cape Care for Women in Cape Girardeau, MO.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

