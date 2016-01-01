Dr. Eric Morse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Morse, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Morse, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Morse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Occupational Medicine1051 Newtown Pike Ste 130, Lexington, KY 40511 Directions (859) 253-0076
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morse?
About Dr. Eric Morse, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1801953146
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morse works at
Dr. Morse has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.