Dr. Eric Morley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Morley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Morley works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Los Altos)2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morley is the pediatrician for both of my boys. He definitely knows what he’s doing. Responds so fast to MyChart messages. Patient & kind! Explains everything so thoroughly. Totally recommend him to anyone & everyone I know.
About Dr. Eric Morley, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1588930085
Education & Certifications
- LAC USC Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Dr. Morley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morley works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morley.
