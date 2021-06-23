See All Pediatricians in Long Beach, CA
Pediatrics
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Morley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Morley works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Los Altos)
    2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  Orange Coast Medical Center
  Saddleback Medical Center

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Cough
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr. Morley is the pediatrician for both of my boys. He definitely knows what he's doing. Responds so fast to MyChart messages. Patient & kind! Explains everything so thoroughly. Totally recommend him to anyone & everyone I know.
    Thao — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Morley, MD

    Pediatrics
    9 years of experience
    English
    1588930085
    Education & Certifications

    LAC USC Medical Center
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Pediatrics
