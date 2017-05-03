Overview

Dr. Eric Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at MARYVILLE ORTHOPAEDIC CLINIC in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.