Dr. Eric Moore, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Moore works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon

Nov 05, 2022
After being diagnosed with parotid gland cancer my wife and I reached out to a number of surgeons across the country. After an extensive search it was clear that Dr Moore and Eli Martin had the experience, expertise, and resources to perform the surgery with the least amount of risk possible. Dr Moore and Eli Martin answered all of our questions and made us feel like I was their only priority. Another doctor had said they would need to drill into my scull to locate my nerve due to the location of the tumor, Dr Moore assured me that was not necessary. Additionally, Dr. Moore’s discussions on YouTube are a great resource for learning more about saliva gland tumors. Dr. Moore and Eli Martin are world class and saved my life.
Mike — Nov 05, 2022
About Dr. Eric Moore, MD

  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1689653842
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Karl Franzens University
  • Mayo Clinic Rochester
  • Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

