Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
David Sternman MD PC30 W 60th St Apt An, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 247-6575
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Moore explained exactly what he would do to repair my hernias. He showed none of the arrogance that skilled doctors can sometimes display, but he seemed quietly confident. He has a lovely dry sense of humor. He told me he likes to run, "if you call it that." His receptionists adore him. They are friendly and helpful. He did an excellent job on me, and his anesthesiologist was so good, I was able to leave the hospital two hours ahead of the expected time.
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.