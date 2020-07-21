Dr. Eric Monte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Monte, MD
Dr. Eric Monte, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with National Park Medical Center.
Hot Springs EN/T Clinic307 Carpenter Dam Rd Ste N, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 624-5422
- National Park Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
My dad that is 89 years old went to Dr Monte because his right nostril was stopped up and had been for about 6 weeks. Dr Monte looked and was very concerned. He did a biopsy. His nurse called me and said Dr Monte wanted to talk to me. Dr Monte explained that it was melanoma and referred us to two cancer Doctors. He then called these Doctor's offices and was able to get us in to see them quickly. I have no idea why someone would say Dr Monte does not take time to explain things to the patient or do good exams. He was very good with my dad. THANK YOU VERY MUCH Dr Monte!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Monte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monte has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Monte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monte.
