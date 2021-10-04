Dr. Momin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Momin, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Momin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Scl Health Medical Group - Center for Brain & Spine750 Wellington Ave Ste 3A, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 298-3188
2
St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center2635 N 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 298-2535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It is not an exaggeration to say that Dr Eric Momin saved my life. I arrived at St Mary's onboard a LifeFlite chopper with a near fatal spinal infection. Dr Momin and his staff were so kind and reassuring that they instantly inspired confidence that I was going to be ok. My surgery was 9 months ago and I am enjoying life and forever grateful to Dr Momin. I cannot be more vocal in my praise and gratitude ...Dr Momin , thank you so very much for my new lease on life, I wouldn't be able to even write this if it weren't for Dr Momin's skill and dedication. Thank you Dr Momin!
About Dr. Eric Momin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1225357940
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
