Overview

Dr. Eric Molho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Molho works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.