Dr. Eric Molho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Molho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Albany Med Ctr Mvmnt Dsrdr Clin47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1427042399
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Molho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molho has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Molho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molho.
