Overview

Dr. Eric Mizelle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine.



Dr. Mizelle works at Mizelle Psychiatric Associates, PC in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.