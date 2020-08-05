See All Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Eric Mizelle, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Mizelle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine.

Dr. Mizelle works at Mizelle Psychiatric Associates, PC in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Health Care Services Inc
    3737 GLENWOOD AVE, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 561-7999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Eric Mizelle, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • St Elizabeths Psychiatric Hospital
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Mizelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mizelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mizelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mizelle works at Mizelle Psychiatric Associates, PC in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mizelle’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

