Dr. Eric Mitchnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Mitchnick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Mather Hospital.
Dr. Mitchnick works at
Locations
Northshore Urology5400 NESCONSET HWY, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 427-5800
Suffolk Gynecology Group PC351 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY 11768 Directions (631) 427-5800
Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates PC480 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 513-5850
Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates PC14 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (646) 742-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. Mitchnick. I was very pleased with all aspects of my visit including ease of making appointment and office staff. Dr. Mitchnick was kind, knowledgeable, easy to talk to and helpful in explaining plan of treatment. I look forward to future visits.
About Dr. Eric Mitchnick, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1043254469
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchnick has seen patients for Polyuria, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mitchnick speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchnick.
