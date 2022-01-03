Dr. Eric Mirsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Mirsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Mirsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center
Dr. Mirsky works at
Locations
Dept of Orthopedics1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8704Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mirtsky was my father's doctor and is currently my sister's doctor for her arthritis. He is excellent and has always been good for family members.
About Dr. Eric Mirsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirsky works at
Dr. Mirsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.