Dr. Eric Minns, MD
Dr. Eric Minns, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
CHRISTUS St. Vincent Plastic Surgery Specialists1631 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 913-4360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
My journey was a LONG one. I had originally went to 3 surgeons in Albuquerque... all with disappointing appointments. I was treated as a number, given suggestions that were not in the best interest for myself and even lied to regarding the amount. After spending months trying to find a surgeon that I felt COMFORTABLE WITH, I was highly discouraged. I was on my way to Denver... and figured before I made the drive I would check out Santa Fe. LET ME TELL YOU... IT WAS THE BEST DECISION I MADE. I was skeptical, obviously. The nurse was comforting and professional. I asked her some questions about the Dr. before he came in. I was feeling a little better... then in comes the DOC. WOW!!!! He is AHHHMAZING. He was kind, genuine, knowledgeable, humble and listened to me. He gave me his suggestions and opinions but also listened to me. I left there knowing he would be my surgeon! Day of surgery.. I was nervous. He was operating on my FACE! He made me feel calm and confident. The surgery was cha
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Methodist Hospital-Plastic Surgery
- Guthrie Clinic-General Surgery
- Texas Tech Univ
- The University Of Tulsa
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Minns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minns accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Minns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minns.
