Overview

Dr. Eric Mininberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Mininberg works at HENRY FORD ALLEGIANCE HEALTH in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.