Dr. Eric Mininberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Mininberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Mininberg works at
Locations
Peachtree Hematology & Oncology1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 350-9853
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mininberg is very professional and answers all your medical questions. I enjoy my meetings with him. On a scale of 1-10. He is a Ten+.
About Dr. Eric Mininberg, MD
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1275591067
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Virginia Hosps
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
