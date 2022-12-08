Dr. Eric Millstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Millstein, MD
Dr. Eric Millstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Millstein Orthopedics2080 Century Park E Ste 1204, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 595-1030Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Dr. Millstein was incredibly detailed n comprehensive in his recommendations. Instead of diagnosing right away after seeing my X-rays, he began by asking about my current mobility and things I can no longer do. I replied I still walk 2-4 miles a day with no pain. I am not able to snow ski anymore nor kneel. We talked about previous treatments which were cortisone n silicon shots. I felt he was honest n and thorough n provided recommendations based on current symptoms. Based n his analysis I decided to wait for knee replacement since I am still functional and active. I will continue to see him for future assessments. I enjoyed meeting Dr. Millstein, he is an A+ in my book. Awesome n compassionate doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558363325
- Scoi-Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- University of Chicago
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Millstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millstein has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Runner's Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Millstein speaks Spanish.
234 patients have reviewed Dr. Millstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.