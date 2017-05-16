Dr. Eric Millican, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millican is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Millican, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Millican, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Millican works at
Locations
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2955
Midvalley Health Center Dermatology243 E 6100 S, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 581-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Millican has been excellent as my dermatologist. His office is well run and their communication is always timely. I have great confidence in his diagnostic abilities and all the various surgical procedures (biopsies, MOHS, ETC...) have been as easy as possible and with very good results. I highly recommend him to anyone for dermatology needs.
About Dr. Eric Millican, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013207133
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt U
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millican has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millican accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millican has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millican works at
Dr. Millican has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millican on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Millican. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millican.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millican, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millican appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.