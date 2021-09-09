Dr. Eric Miller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Miller, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Locations
Lima Memorial Foot and Ankle Center1220 E Elm St Ste 150, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 998-8278
Hospital Affiliations
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Total thumbs up to Dr. E. Miller, DPM, Lima, Ohio. Those who know me, know, that I recommend any surgical care, be sought to either Cleveland Clinic or Columbus. After living and working in Lima, Ohio, I give, very few thumbs up to any Lima Dr.’s. However, after a recent accident, leaving me with a broken ankle, Dr Miller, was recommended to preform my surgery. I’m so happy that I followed this recommendation. His dedication to detail for my surgery and post care, was unbelievably professional. In fact I’d travel a great distance to have him as my Dr. I’m extremely happy that Lima, Ohio was able to maintain such a talented Dr. Thank you!
About Dr. Eric Miller, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1891702296
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.