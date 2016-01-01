Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 983-0488
Dana Farber Community Cancer25 Marston St Apt 301, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 946-8550
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center34 Haverhill St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 983-0488
Merrimack Imaging203 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 681-4505
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Miller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.