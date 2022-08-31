Overview

Dr. Eric Miller, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.