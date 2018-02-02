Overview

Dr. Eric Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Medical Associates Of Rhode Island in East Providence, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.