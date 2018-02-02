Dr. Eric Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
1
Medical Associates of Ri Inc950 Warren Ave Ste 303, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 788-8780
2
Northeast Medical Group176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 301, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 244-9090Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
3
University Urological Associates Inc.450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 14, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-8488
- 4 3461 S County Trl Ste 201, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 788-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller put me at ease right away. He has a nice personality and did an excellent job of explaining my test results and my options. He took plenty of time with me and answered all of my questions. At the end of the appointment he made it clear that it to me that he wanted to present the options, but ultimately it is my choice as to how I want to proceed. I am very impressed with Dr. Miller and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Eric Miller, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
